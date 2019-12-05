Durban - A 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman has undergone the first of many surgical procedures to restore feeling in her right hand after her partner hacked both her arms during a domestic dispute earlier this week.
Happiness Nxumalo recalled how her partner took a bushknife and attacked her in front of her two-year-old daughter on Tuesday before taking his own life.
Nxumalo said her boyfriend began fighting with her on Monday night.
"On Tuesday, he took a big knife, a bush knife, had cut both my hands. He hit me all over my body and my head. I was hurt very bad and there was a lot of blood all over the room. My two-year-old was crying and I was crying," she said.
Nxumalo, a teacher, said the man then took a rope and committed suicide.