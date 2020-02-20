The mortuary services are to be moved to the Phoenix mortuary, according to a report presented to the eThekwini Municipality last year.
The workers, from the South African Communist Party Johannes Nkosi district, said in a memorandum that they wanted the department’s decision to close the mortuary to be reversed.
They also called for the decision to suspend workers to be overturned with immediate effect and that the workers be allowed to go back to work.
The mortuary has been plagued by ongoing tensions over the last few years. In September last year, staff downed tools following a dispute with management. Employees claimed that the manager was favouring some workers over others and declined to hear their grievances.