WATCH: Workers picket over Gale Street mortuary closure









Gale Street Forensic Mortuary workers embarked on a strike at the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street, Durban on the 19 February 2020. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - A group of workers held a picket outside the Gale Street (Magwaza Maphalala) Mortuary on Wednesday as they are opposed to the closure of the facility. The mortuary services are to be moved to the Phoenix mortuary, according to a report presented to the eThekwini Municipality last year. The workers, from the South African Communist Party Johannes Nkosi district, said in a memorandum that they wanted the department’s decision to close the mortuary to be reversed. They also called for the decision to suspend workers to be overturned with immediate effect and that the workers be allowed to go back to work. The mortuary has been plagued by ongoing tensions over the last few years. In September last year, staff downed tools following a dispute with management. Employees claimed that the manager was favouring some workers over others and declined to hear their grievances.

The provincial Health Department said: “The relocation of health services from one point to another involves a lot of planning, research, and extensive consultation with all affected stakeholders.

“Deliberations have been going on for a long time and have yet to be concluded regarding Magwaza Maphalala Mortuary.

“It is a facility that undertakes important work, but has been facing challenges for quite some time.

“The infrastructure is old and cannot be repaired. It no longer conforms with legislation governing air pollution and other related requirements.”

Regarding the suspension of workers, the department said this was a labour relations matter between employer and employee.

The Mercury