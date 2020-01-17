According to some residents, the water cuts have been occurring constantly since last year and, despite numerous complaints lodged with the municipality, there is still no permanent resolution.
“We’re tired of this issue. This time, it’s even worse because they haven’t even sent water tankers to at least provide us with water. What do they think we use for cooking, flushing toilets and even bathing? It’s about time the municipality comes up with a permanent solution to this problem,” said Nomusa Simelane, a Hammarsdale resident.
She said they were facing a serious situation as schools opened this week. Some families were forced to buy water as taps ran dry. Simelane said she had no option but to buy water so her child could wash and get ready for school this week.
“The whole area has no water, meaning that the schools also have no water. Now I have no choice but to make my child stay at home until the water supply comes back,” she said.