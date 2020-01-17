Water cuts keep pupils from schools









According to some residents, the water cuts have been occurring constantly since last year and, despite numerous complaints lodged with the municipality, there is still no permanent resolution. Picture: Pixabay Durban - Residents in Hammarsdale, Inchanga, and Cato Ridge have demanded an urgent intervention by the eThekwini Municipality after being without water since Monday. According to some residents, the water cuts have been occurring constantly since last year and, despite numerous complaints lodged with the municipality, there is still no permanent resolution. “We’re tired of this issue. This time, it’s even worse because they haven’t even sent water tankers to at least provide us with water. What do they think we use for cooking, flushing toilets and even bathing? It’s about time the municipality comes up with a permanent solution to this problem,” said Nomusa Simelane, a Hammarsdale resident. She said they were facing a serious situation as schools opened this week. Some families were forced to buy water as taps ran dry. Simelane said she had no option but to buy water so her child could wash and get ready for school this week. “The whole area has no water, meaning that the schools also have no water. Now I have no choice but to make my child stay at home until the water supply comes back,” she said.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said they had tried to make contact with the municipality to alert them about the interruption in the water supply.

“After a number of complaints made, the response I got from the municipality was that we are affected by the low level of the reservoir and they can’t confirm as to when water will be back. They said that tankers have been requested to service the area but still, no tankers arrived,” said the irate resident.

“We don’t know how we are going to prepare meals without water, or even bath. Some of us can’t afford to buy water and there is no river close by where we can collect water.

“We are left with a situation where we just don’t know what to do and it’s been two days now,” said Inchanga resident, Muzi Ngwenya.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the interruption was a result of efforts to upgrade infrastructure to meet the demand for water in the north-western areas.

“The city sincerely apologises to all residents who are bearing the brunt of water shortages in this part of the city. The city is now connecting these areas to the western aqueduct main pipe that takes water from Midmar Dam to these areas as a long-term solution.

“The city is very grateful for the journey it has travelled so far with regard to this project, which will be a permanent solution to the demand for water in all these areas.

“During this process of connection, there will be instances where there are shut-downs for certain periods, resulting in certain residents not having access to water,” said Mayisela.

The Mercury