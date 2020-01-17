Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the upgrade would eliminate water shortages. He said the city had implemented an emergency contract to refurbish critical components of the city’s water treatment works.
He said the city was also crafting a well-structured maintenance programme to address malfunctions of the mechanical and electrical equipment.
Mayisela said water tankers would supply areas without water.
Local councillor Yogis Govender said the municipality had distorted the severity of the crisis endured by thousands of people.