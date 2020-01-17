Water infrastructure upgrade announced









File picture: Pexels Durban - EThekwini Municipality announced yesterday that its multimillion-rand water infrastructure upgrade would bring the long-standing water shortage woes of residents in oThongathi and the city’s western areas to an end. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the upgrade would eliminate water shortages. He said the city had implemented an emergency contract to refurbish critical components of the city’s water treatment works. He said the city was also crafting a well-structured maintenance programme to address malfunctions of the mechanical and electrical equipment. Mayisela said water tankers would supply areas without water. Local councillor Yogis Govender said the municipality had distorted the severity of the crisis endured by thousands of people.

“These outages in Tongaat have been going on for years. Even after this statement was released, tankers were scarce,” she said

Govender said the city’s management should be embarrassed.

Another councillor, Geoff Pullan, expressed concern about a lack of information, maintenance and equipment. “The public are angry as they pay rates, and the provision of water is a basic necessity. Enough now!”

Gillitts ward councillor Tex Collins said the problem was ongoing.

“The problems are ageing infrastructure, despite the so-called massive investment. The investment went to the Western Aqueduct, not to the old pipes in the suburban areas.”

He said the city should do a skills audit and replace unfit personnel.

The announcement has also been welcomed by residents who have been complaining about being without water for days. Others have said they are pleased that their pleas have not fallen on deaf ears.

The Mercury