DURBAN - The Umgeni Water board and eThekwini Municipality have assured residents that Durban’s water and is safe to drink. Umgeni Water’s corporate stakeholder manager Shami Harichunder said claims made on social media, that water in Durban was not safe to drink, were unfounded and untrue, and he appealed to consumers not to accept them as factual.

“Umgeni Water is proud to state that the quality of potable water it produces consistently meets the requirements of the South African National Drinking Water Quality Standards,” he said.

As KwaZulu-Natal’s largest water board, Harichunder said consumers in the supply areas of Umgeni Water, including the eThekwini region, should have no concerns about the quality of drinking water.

He said the board was committed to supply potable water that is fit for lifetime consumption.

“The organisation uses conventional and advanced treatment processes that are benchmarked to the specifications of international organisations, among them the American Water Works Association and the World Health Organisation,” he said.

Harichunder said Umgeni Water’s area of supply in Kwa- Zulu-Natal is one of few parts of the world where residents can drink water directly from a tap without fear of health implications.

Umgeni Water supplies treated water in bulk to various municipalities for supply and distribu- tion.

“Umgeni Water’s customers are eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Msunduzi Local Municipality and Ugu, Harry Gwala, iLembe, uMgungundlovu and uThukela District Municipalities,” said Harichunder.

In a statement released on Tuesday, municipal manager Sipho Nzuza assured the public that water delivered to all residents was not contaminated.

“We are very concerned with lies making rounds that our water is not clean. Water is very important in sustaining human life and under no circumstances shall we compromise on that,” said Nzuza.

He added that the city employs water experts, who are responsible for ensuring the provision of clean water that is safe to drink.

“Even the water that we provide with water tankers during times of emergencies is clean,” Nzuza said.

Meanwhile, acting head of the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department Dr Musa Gumede urged residents in Vryheid in the Abaqulusi District Municipality, in northern KwaZulu-Natal to continue to boil water before consuming it, after 350 patients were treated for diarrhoea in the space of a week.

He said 35 of the patients were admitted to hospital on Monday.

“Patients who have experienced symptoms of diarrhoea have been flocking to the Mason and Bekhuzulu clinics, as well as the Vryheid hospital,” said Gumede.

Gumede said, since last week, health facilities have admitted around seven new patients per day.

He added that stool and water samples were taken to check for identifiable bacteria.

“The first batch of tests have come back and they have not indicated cholera. We are waiting for the water samples to confirm whether it has found any bacteria as a cause of the diarrhoea,” said Gumede.

Gumede added that officials were targeting the area around the Bhekuzulu Clinic, where the majority of patients are being treated.

“We are targeting that area to make sure that they get safe, clean water because it seems to be the epicentre.”

Gumede said the disease is “water-borne” and he urged the surrounding communities to either boil water or buy bottled water.

