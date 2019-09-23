Picture: Pixabay

Durban - KWAZULU-Natal residents have been urged to use water sparingly to prevent a crisis as reserves are lower than at the same time last year. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said water scarcity was one of the biggest challenges faced by the province.

“The water resources at dam levels are 10% lower than they were last year. They are at 57%, last year we were standing at 67%,” he said while addressing parliamentarians recently.

He said the lack of safe and reliable water was the biggest challenge faced by many KZN municipalities.

“Water has no politics and it does not affect people based on their political affiliations,” he said.

He added that according to the auditor-general’s report, 50% of the eight water services authorities had failed to meet their target for the provision of water services. This was attributed to poor planning, failure to manage projects and corruption in the issuing of tenders.

Shami Harichunder of Umgeni Water said their system was 4% down compared with the same period last year. He said their latest assessment report compiled between May and August showed they were at 70% compared with 74% last year.

“The 70% is considered to be acceptable and there is no risk of supply failure or supply interruption in the short term,” he said. He added that the SA weather service had forecast above average rainfall for the months of October to December.

Harichunder said that while their system was at acceptable levels, they were extremely concerned about Albert Falls Dam, which had consistently remained below 40% full.

He urged residents to use water sparingly as it was not an infinite resource, and hot summer temperatures caused water evaporation.

Mhlathuze Water chief executive, Mthokozisi Duze, said the utility remained acutely aware of the need to meet current and future bulk water supply demands and had embarked on a process to improve its infrastructure.

These included upgrades and expansions to the Mhlathuze Weir structure, including the addition of a standby generator, upgrading the existing 1.2m diameter raw water pipeline to a larger 1.5m in order to increase the daily water output from the current 205 megalitres to 265 megalitres per day, as well as the augmentation of the existing Nsezi Water Treatment Plant.

Duze said the positive sentiment being shown by investors in the northern corridor of the province demanded that Mhlathuze Water up the ante by providing reserves for the anticipated future demands for water.

“There is an indisputable interest in the northern corridor of KwaZulu-Natal driven, in no small part, by the location of one of the province’s two special economic zones in Richards Bay,” he said.

The Mercury