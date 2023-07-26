Water shortages having severe impact on KZN South Coast tourism industry says Fedhasa

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has said that the travel, tourism and hospitality industry on the South Coast is reeling from an ongoing water crisis. However, the Ugu District Municipality denied it was a crisis, saying there were only intermittent supply challenges.

Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa’s national chairperson, said the tourism industry, a vital economic driver for the region, was in peril, and the future looked bleak without swift intervention. “The consequences are devastating, with a staggering number of days without water and businesses forced to truck in water at astronomical costs.” Anderson said residents reported that between December 10, 2021, and August 22, 2022, there were only 107 out of 255 days with access to water.

Anderson said that an example of the impact was shared by a Fedhasa member based in Umzumbe. “The member revealed that their single hotel spent a staggering R2 million in the past financial year alone, trucking in water due to the municipality’s inability to provide consistent water supply. Several other B&Bs and holiday cottages face a similar plight.” Barbara van der Walt, the vice-chairperson of the Port Edward and Banners Rest Ratepayers’ Association, said water shortages were severe in Port Edward.

“We sometimes have water for only two days a month. It is difficult as we have to rely on JoJo tanks and borehole water. The load shedding affects the supply of water as the pumps don’t have enough to get the water to us, and we also have issues with ageing infrastructure.” Van der Walt added that the Ugu District Municipality had intervened. “They have been filling JoJo tanks with water to help with water supply. They are also working with the national government to fix the infrastructure and provide a line that will enable water to be supplied to us.”

France Zama, spokesperson for the Ugu District Municipality, said the municipality would like to “denounce the narrative by Fedhasa” that the entire South Coast had had no access to water in the past 18 months. “While the above statement is untrue, the municipality is aware of intermittent supply challenges in the areas of Pumula and Hibberdene due to major burst pipes to reservoirs supplying the aforementioned areas as a result of ageing infrastructure. Static tanks are being replenished daily as an interim measure, while the municipality is working around the clock to fast-track the restoration process to ensure supply is fully restored.” Zama added that the municipality, with the support of Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, was in the process of implementing its turnaround plans that would improve water supply for the district.