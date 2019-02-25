EThekwini Municipality had to shut down the water supply to areas in Tongaat rather than “endanger the lives of residents” with poor water quality. File image: IOL.

DURBAN - EThekwini Municipality had to shut down the water supply to areas in and around oThongathi (Tongaat) last week rather than “endanger the lives of residents” with poor water quality. In a statement issued on Friday, city spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the water treatment plant in oThongathi was unable to treat the poor quality raw water flowing to the waterworks, due to rain, in order to produce quality water.

“The city was left with no option but to shut the system down to recover, rather than endangering the lives of residents.

“The refurbishment is under way and at an advanced stage. We are pulling out all the stops to prevent this from happening again,” said Nsele.

He said the reservoirs supplying the oThongathi areas went low and took time to recover.

The affected areas were Gandhi’s Hill, Vanrova Gardens, Chelmsford Heights, Water Ways, Maidstone, Potgieter’s Hill and parts of Belvedere.

Residents complained that water woes were an ongoing issue that needed urgent attention.

An oThongathi resident said half of the properties in the road where she lives had started receiving water, while the other half were still waiting.

“The city would like to apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to residents,” said Nsele.

- THE MERCURY