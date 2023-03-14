Water supply interrupted in several areas due to damaged gate valve at Chatsworth 4 Reservoir

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has announced the interruption of the water supply to several areas on Monday as a result of a damaged gate valve at the Chatsworth 4 Reservoir. The City said the interruption was due to damage on the 500mm gate valve on the inlet to the reservoir.

“As a result, the pumping supply main from the Northdene water pump station has been shut down,” it said. According to the City, a team from the Water and Sanitation Unit is on site carrying out repairs and installing a new valve. “Outlets of affected reservoirs have been shut while repairs are under way. This is done to prevent reservoirs from running dry, which will prolong the recovery period when the repairs are complete,” said the municipality.

The City said the repairs were expected to be completed by the end of the day. “The recovery of reservoirs will take place over the next day or two, depending on demand patterns,” it said. Affected areas include: