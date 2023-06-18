Water supply restored in parts of uMlazi

Durban - UMlazi residents from BB section say they are grateful to the City after their water supply was restored after months without it. The community said that after numerous calls were made to the eThekwini Municipality to complain, it appeared that the problem had finally been fixed. Residents said they had been relying on water tankers for the past few months, which made things difficult for them.

The community was recently visited by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who was there to observe over the damaged pipes in the area. Resident Thandi Dladla said they were glad that the water supply had been restored. “We have suffered for a long time as we were still getting billed but had no water.” Another resident, Phindile Mkhize, said that their cries had been heard.

“We have been struggling and I am glad that our water is back, and in the morning when we heard our taps had running water we celebrated,’’ she said. EThekwini Municipality confirmed that water supply had been restored to uMlazi BB section. ‘’Water supply has been restored with tap water flowing in some parts of BB Section in uMlazi yesterday.”