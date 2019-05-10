DURBAN - Water supply to areas in the city of uMhlathuze (Richards Bay), which had been affected by an illegal strike by water utility workers, has been restored. Earlier this week, water supply to Meerensee, Enseleni, Vulindlela and Esikhaleni was disrupted, while other areas experienced low water pressure.

The city alleged that striking workers had closed some of the valves that supplied water to reservoirs in the affected areas.

Yesterday, municipal spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said the supply had been restored.

Siyabonga Maphumulo, spokesperson for Mhlathuze Water, said operations had returned to normal.

Maphumulo said workers had returned to their duty stations after the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued an order compelling them to do so.

He said all reservoirs that pumped water were showing signs of improvement.

“Mhlathuze Water is pleased to report that the situation is returning to normal following an illegal strike by workers, which led to disruptions in supply,” said Maphumulo.

Maphumulo said the issues raised by the workers were not new.

He added that the water utility was in the process of setting up a meeting with workers affiliated with the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) when they went on strike on Monday.

“When workers did not respond to the ‘no-work, no-pay’ ultimatum, we went to court, and they granted the interim court order.

“The workers only returned to work after we sought the court interdict,” said Maphumulo.

Samwu provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana said workers had already decided to return to work before they were served with the interdict.

“They had a meeting with the employer and discussed the issues, and 90% of their issues were resolved,” Ncanana said.

He said a task team had been set up to help resolve the other 10% of the issues.

The issues that had given rise to the strike related to the future job status of contract workers and disparities in salaries among workers who were doing the same job.

