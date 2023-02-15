Durban – eThekwini Municipality informed residents and businesses that a large number of areas in Durban will experience water supply restrictions from the Durban Heights and Maphephethi Water Treatment Works until Friday. Essential work by Umgeni Water is being conducted on Aqueduct 1 until Friday.

The City said the work began on Wednesday and Umgeni Water anticipates that this work will be completed by February 17. System recovery will occur thereafter. During the period of work, the City said water supply to the Maphephetheni area would be reduced and higher lying areas may experience limited, or no water supply. Umgeni Water's Shami Harichunder confirmed that Aqueduct 1 would shut down for Umgeni Water to conduct work on it.

Harichunder said the work will involve installing a new DN 700 butterfly valve in a chamber feed to the aqueduct to allow for pumping system tie-in. “This aqueduct supplies, on average, a total of 90Ml/d (90 million litres) of raw water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant and the Maphephetheni Water Treatment Plant daily,” he said. Harichunder added that the work was due to be completed by 4pm Friday.

“The time allocated includes recharging of this aqueduct for water to begin flowing through it again. Every effort will be made to try to complete the work before 16h00,” he said. He said while work was being conducted, Aqueduct 1 would not supply raw water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant. “Supply from Aqueduct 3 and Aqueduct 4 to the plant will continue as per normal. Umgeni Water will augment raw water supply from Inanda Dam with the use of emergency shaft pumps.

"This will make it possible for Umgeni Water to continue supplying to eThekwini Metro full contracted volume of potable water amounting to 540Ml/d," he said. The Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant supplies the reservoirs of eThekwini Metro in South, North, Central and Inner West Durban.

Harichunder further explained that in preparation for the shutdown of Aqueduct 1 and the break in raw water supply to the Maphephetheni Water Treatment Works, the three reservoirs there will be topped up and maintained at 90% to ensure that water is available as work progresses. He said during the period of the work, water will be supplied to Maphephetheni, the supply area of the plant, during the day. However, he said it may occur that supply will be reduced, be intermittent or there will be low tap pressure that higher lying areas may experience.

The municipality urged residents to use water sparingly to prevent reservoirs from running dry. The following areas will be affected by water restrictions: Northern Aqueduct supplied areas