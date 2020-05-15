Water truck burnt in alleged ‘attack’ in Mayville

Durban - A truck from the eThekwini Municipality Water Department was allegedly set alight in Mayville, Durban, on Thursday. It is alleged that municipal staff were in the area to fix water meters when two men set fire to the truck and fled the scene. The empty burning truck rolled down a hill and crashed into a shack but no one was injured. The municipality’s fire and emergency services divisional commander, Melvin Ramlall, confirmed that firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. He said the cause of the fire would be investigated. A resident in the area said no one had been in the shack when the truck hit it, alleging that the truck may have been torched due to the community’s ongoing issue with the municipality demolishing shacks in the area.

“There is that grudge which these people have against the municipality. They don’t want anything to do with the municipality, and since they saw the truck was from the municipality, they decided to torch it,” the community member said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Masiyela said: “We can confirm that the truck belongs to the municipality but we are not certain what caused the fire.

“We are, therefore, appealing to law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened,” said Mayisela.

“We will wait for the investigation to tell us about what caused the fire. We also call upon the community to assist us with information that could lead to the arrests of the culprits if the truck was set alight,” he said.

The Mercury