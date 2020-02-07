Water woes continue to frustrate Cliffdale residents









The Cliffdale community has been in a water-shortage crisis for a month. Stable owner Sue Sadler and Simon Jackson have to make sure that the 32 horses in their care get at least 50l of water to drink a day. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Frustrated Cliffdale residents, who have been hit with severe water disruptions and long periods without water, say they have been living off rainwater for months, while the municipality has no clue how to resolve their water issues. Resident Gandhi Panday said parts of the semi-rural suburb had been without water since December 26, last year. “Prior to that date, on numerous occasions, we have had severe disruptions or long periods without water - at one stage, for a staggering 11 consecutive days without water, in July 2018,” said Panday. Panday, who teaches at a nearby school, said complaints had been logged on many occasions and that he had also dealt directly with Metro Water. “We do understand if there is a breakdown, but there seems to be no solution in sight and that’s what’s worrying,” said Panday.

Panday said municipal officials suspected that water theft was the cause. He said they were also told it was an engineering problem by plumbers, or a water pressure problem.

“They claim that farmers were stealing the water, therefore, the water was either of very low pressure or not reaching us here,” he said.

He said recently when officials from Metro Water came out, they had no idea which pipe they were getting water from.

“People are under the impression that nobody cares, everybody is useless, and that’s a sad reflection - especially because our country is running into so much trouble as it is,” said Panday.

Narisha Sivlal said it was a struggle to get a water tanker to deliver water to the area and, on the rare occasion that it did come, preference was given to the informal settlements.

Sivlal said although they had a Jojo tank, they had to fill water manually. She added that the water returned at odd hours and they often woke up at 3am to collect with water.

“It’s bad in the mornings when everyone has to bath because the geyser only fills once because of the low pressure. We have to heat water and carry it to the bath, and we have to carry water for the toilets,” she said.

Another concerned resident, Maya Inderjeeth, said the water disruptions caused damage to her house.

“The taps get damaged, the pipes start leaking, and the geyser is damaged,” said Inderjeeth.

She said the situation was very bad for elderly people in the area, who rely on water, especially during extreme temperatures

Sue Sadler, who owns 32 horses and runs an equestrian centre, said her horses drink 50l of water a day and more on hot days. Sadler said they had to fill about 30 buckets of water for the horses.

“Luckily I have 5000l and 2000l Jojo tanks, so during the heavy rains that’s what we’ve been using,” she said.

Sadler said she had requested water tankers but none were sent.

The residents said they were paying very high rates and were getting poor service.

Another resident, who requested not to be named, said he represented four lots and every day, at a set time, there were water interruptions.

He said he reported the problem many times and was told that the reservoir was empty.

“I have a Jojo tank and it costs me money to pump it and if there’s no power its a big problem,” he added.

Mthetheleli Sibisi, councillor for Ward 103, said all the areas in his ward had water issues.

He said the Cliffdale water issue was relatively new compared with Mnamatha, which had had no water since 2017. He said he met the technician and engineer in Cliffdale, and they suspected that some farmers were stealing water for irrigation.

“An investigation has been launched and permits need to be obtained by the contractors to inspect the pumps,” said Sibisi.

He believes that, while infrastructure may be a factor, the main problem was that people do not want to come out and fix the issues.

“Infrastructure can be fixed but not if they don’t want to come out and work. I have thousands of reference numbers,” said Sibisi.

The eThekwini Municipality did not respond to a request for comment.

The Mercury