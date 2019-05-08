DURBAN - The city of uMhlathuze (Richards Bay) has accused striking Mhlathuze Water employees of sabotage after valves supplying water to several areas were closed this week. The municipality’s spokesperson, Mdu Ncalane, said the city’s water supply had been severely affected by the illegal industrial action.

He said striking workers closed some of the valves that supplied water to reservoirs in Meerensee, Enseleni, Vulindlela and Esikhaleni.

“Since Monday some areas have been completely without water, and some are experiencing low water pressure,” said Ncalane.

He added that after the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) representing the employees had snubbed meetings between them and management on Monday, Mhlathuze Water sought a court interdict against them.

He said the city had to deploy water tankers.

“Water tankers are still in operation in all affected areas.” He said the city was committed to working with Mhlathuze to resolve the matter.

“The city leadership regrets this irresponsible action by employees and their union (Samwu) and urges them to return to work, to refrain from interrupting this crucial service or face the consequences of breaking the law,” he said.

Siyabonga Maphumulo, the spokesperson for Mhlathuze Water, said the utility had obtained an interdict from the Pietermaritzburg High Court against the illegal strike.

“The court concurred that the strike is illegal and ordered the workers to go back to work with immediate effect. The court also agreed that this is an essential service, and as such these employees cannot go on a protracted, let alone illegal, strike,” said Maphumulo.

He said the interdict was delivered to striking workers yesterday, and that there were technicians at the various plants where water supply had been disrupted who were working to reinstate supply to the affected areas.

“We apologise to the communities that have been affected by this unfortunate strike. We can assure communities that we are working around the clock to get their water supply reinstated,” said Maphumulo.

He said that only workers affiliated to Samwu had embarked on the strike, which did not apply to most workers.

Samwu provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana said there were two major issues that had given rise to the strike. The first was uncertainty regarding employment created by the employer.

“There are some workers on contract who used to work for Water and Sanitation Services SA and were seconded to Mhlathuze Water, and now the employer is not willing to tell them what will happen when their contracts expire, which is soon,” said Ncanana.

The second issue, according to Ncanana, was the disparities in salaries among workers doing the same job.

“There are older workers being paid R9000 while the newly employed workers get R13000 for doing the same job in a certain category,” he said.

Ncanana said workers had been trying to resolve these issues with the employer and the strike was their last resort.

