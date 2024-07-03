Waterloo family seek help in finding missing teen,13

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the family arrived at their offices on Tuesday requesting assistance. Rusa spokesperson, Prem Balram said according to her mother, she was last seen on June 13, 2024 at approximately 3pm.

“Senamile Mlambo is a Grade 8 student at Waterloo Secondary School & resides at Hammonds Farm Flats in Waterloo – KZN. Since her disappearance, her Facebook account has been occasionally active.

“Mlambo is short, dark in complexion and has short hair. When interviewed, her family explained that the missing teenager had recently been consuming excessive amounts of alcohol and also became addicted to Zanax,” said Balram.

Early this year, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a spokesperson of KwaZulu-Natal SAPS, following the escalation of missing persons reported in the province. Gwala, who is concerned about this issue, warned parents to keep a close eye on their children.