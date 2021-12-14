'We are puzzled and shocked', says the brother of one of the seven people killed in Folweni shooting

DURBAN - THE killing of seven people in Folweni has sent shockwaves through the community, with many residents saying the incident reflected the unacceptably high rate of violent crime in the area. According to the police, the victims, who are believed to be between the ages of 26 and 32, were found in a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

A 27-year-old woman who had sustained serious injuries died at a local hospital yesterday, bringing the total number of those killed to seven. KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the killings, calling on community members with any information to assist the police. “While we are still investigating the motive, we suspect that it may be related to criminality in the area. We are appealing to the community to come forward with information that will assist in identifying those behind the killings,” said Mkhwanazi.

While the attack happened on Sunday evening, Mkhwanazi said the police were only alerted by members of the community yesterday morning. Siyanda Phahla said his family could not imagine who could have killed his younger brother, Lungisani Phahla. “He was not a troublesome individual and simply went about minding his own business, which is why we are puzzled and shocked,” he said. He conceded that the neighbourhood had become tense over the past months, adding that tensions had mounted since the July riots.

Phahla said his brother left behind a 4-year-old son. Phahla also dismissed the police’s version that they had only been alerted to the incident yesterday morning, insisting that many calls were made on Sunday but they did not respond. Another local, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the area had become crime-infested.

Ward 59 councillor Thokozani Xulu said he could not comment as he had been alerted about the incident during the day and had not yet visited the affected families. There have been rumours that the use of drugs, especially whoonga, was behind the killings. Mhlaba Memela, spokesperson for Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, said social workers would be dispatched to assist both the affected families and community members.