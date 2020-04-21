We just want to come home, say Durban couple stranded in Hong Kong

Durban - Kaera Guptar, who is from Durban, said she has been stranded in Hong Kong with her boyfriend Trent Hawkins since the beginning of the lockdown in South Africa. The young couple were both teaching English when the coronavirus outbreak started. “We’ve been in Hong Kong for about a year. We originally came here for work, however, due to the current situation we lost our jobs,” said Guptar. The 23-year-old said they had booked multiple flights to return which were cancelled with little warning. “We would like to share our story in the hope that we, along with other South Africans who are stranded in Hong Kong, are able to get home,” she added.

Guptar said there were 15 to 20 South Africans stranded in Hong Kong she was aware of.

“I have been in contact with the embassy and the last we heard from them was before the announcement of the lockdown extension,” said Guptar.

She said since the beginning of the lockdown they had battled to obtain clear information from the South African government.

The couple have been struggling to pay for their accommodation and other necessities.

“When the initial lockdown began and our first flight was cancelled we had to use the refunded money to pay for accommodation until we could receive additional funds,” said Guptar.

While family have sent money, Guptar said they were also impacted by the lockdown and funds were not unlimited.

Amy Leerkamp, from Durbanville in Cape Town, said she had been teaching in Hong Kong since February last year but lost her job due to the extended closure of schools.

Leerkamp said she was scheduled to fly back to South Africa on March 28, a day after the lockdown was implemented.

Both Leerkamp and her father have contacted the embassy in Hong Kong and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for help.

“They tell us to either arrange our own charter flights or to get family and friends to send me money to pay for accommodation and food,” she said.

Leerkamp added that the cost of living in Hong Kong was expensive.

“I’m renting a 2.5m² room for R23 413 (HKD$10 000) a month and cannot carry on doing this much longer as it has depleted all my savings from the past year,” she said.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department was aware of those stranded in Hong Kong.

“We are trying our best to find a way of bringing them back home,” added Ngqengelele.

