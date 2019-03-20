Harry Gwala District mayor Mluleki Ndobe, centre, and his co-accused, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, right, leave Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Inset: Umzimkhulu municipal manager Zweliphansi Sikhosana. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - More suspects could join Harry Gwala District mayor Mluleki Ndobe and his three co-accused in the dock to answer to charges of murder and attempted murder. This was heard in Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court yesterday when Ndobe, Umzimkhulu municipal manager Zweliphansi Sikhosana, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, and Sbonelo Myeza appeared in connection with the 2017 murder of Umzimkhulu PR councillor and former ANC youth league secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

The four have also been charged with the attempted murder of Magaqa’s colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya, who were in the vehicle with him when gunmen opened fire.

Yesterday, prosecutor Sohana Moodley told the court that the investigating officer was still pursuing more suspects.

The men were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody until next week when their bail hearing will be heard over two days. The bail application could not proceed yesterday as three of the accused said they were not ready and had not seen the charge sheet.

A fifth accused, 30-year-old Sibusiso Malusi Ncengwa, was arrested last September for his alleged involvement in Magaqa’s murder and the attempted murders of Mafa and Msiya. His case will likely be added to that of the other accused.

Moodley spoke about the likelihood of further arrests after Ndobe’s lawyer Larry Seethal had sought an assurance that no one else would be arrested this weekend, saying this might complicate next week’s bail application.

“As for whether more people will be arrested this weekend, I cannot say, but the investigating officer has indicated they are looking for more suspects,” Moodley said.

Ndobe, in a suit, arrived in court at around 10am escorted by heavily armed police. He is number three on the ANC’s provincial candidate list, meaning he was assured another top government position following the May 8 elections.

Magaqa’s family, including his wife, sat directly behind Ndobe yesterday.

The appearance attracted a lot of attention and the court was forced to limit the number of community members to 60 and unsuccessfully attempted to limit the number of media in court.

Outside court, Mafa said one of the bullets fired during the 2017 shooting was still lodged in her body.

“I cannot walk properly and I am disabled. I am in constant consultation with doctors,” she said while standing with bodyguards and Magaqa’s supporters.

Mafa said hearing about the arrests had brought back painful memories.

“Justice should be served for the people of Umzimkhulu. We also want it for ourselves,” she said.

Ndobe’s supporters were also outside court, carrying placards with the words “hands off Ndobe”.

Zolisa Nyide likened Ndobe to Jesus Christ, saying he had helped the district.

“He is also a good example in the sense that there are many people here in Harry Gwala who have been mentored by him.”

Addressing the media outside court, ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu described the relationship between business people and politicians as toxic.

“I believe there should be guidelines on controlling the interaction between business people and politicians, because in the ANC in particular we have seen how that relationship affects the outcomes of conferences and decisions.”

The ANC’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, yesterday said the party was aware of developments in the Magaqa matter, adding that the party had known for some time that “minnows were being arrested for political killings” in KZN. “We want the masterminds.”

THE MERCURY