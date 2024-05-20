‘We Were Always Here’ tells the unknown stories of Africa’s own inventors

Durban-based writer Sizwe Malinga has contributed to We Were Always Here – Stories of Black Inventors Across the African Diaspora, a book telling the unknown stories of Africans who played significant roles in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths. With contributions from West Indian cricket legend and commentator Michael Holding, who wrote the foreword to the book, We Were Always Here aims to inspire young Africans to greatness by telling the stories of invention, entrepreneurship and ingenuity of Africans from as far afield as the Caribbean, Kenya, Ghana, Lesotho and South Africa.

Malinga said he enjoyed the writing process. “Many people across the colour spectrum do not know or do not believe that black people are inventors and I was excited to be part of a project that will change people’s perceptions. “As someone who is deeply committed to social justice and empowerment, I saw an opportunity through this book to celebrate the often overlooked contributions of black inventors and innovators. I felt compelled to contribute to a project that challenges stereotypes and inspires positive change,” Malinga said. He said the book offers young people stories of creativity and ingenuity from individuals within the African diaspora.

“This in turn provides relatable role models and empowers young people to see themselves reflected in the achievement of these trailblazers,” he said. The book was written and researched by five writers, including Malinga, who conducted interviews with inventors such as Tanzania’s father of invention Bernard Kiwia. On Thursday, 100 copies of the book were donated to the world’s biggest floating book fair, the Logos Hope, currently docked at Durban’s Nelson Mandela cruise terminal.

Captain Cristian Montaner of the Logos Hope welcomed on board two Durban captains of industry, Wolfgang Beier, CEO of the Beier Group, and Michael Maziya, CEO of Verigreen. The companies donated 50 copies each of the book after Durban-based publishers TKO Publications reached out to the Logos Hope team and the book was accepted as part of their 5 000 titles. As the book is written by South Africans and focuses on African stories, the theme fitted in perfectly with the ship management’s decision to stock more books by African writers.