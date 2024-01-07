Weather alert issued in KZN for severe thunderstorms, possible flooding

The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) announced a Level 2 weather alert for severe thunderstorms over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night. Department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi warned the public that severe thunderstorms are expected in the western parts and the Midlands in the province on Sunday evening.

According to the South African Weather Service, areas that may be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma – Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe. Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giant’s Castle – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu Local Municipalities. “The forecast predicts widespread showers and thunderstorms over the province this evening, with significant amounts of rainfall accumulation in most areas, leading to the risk of flooding,” he said. Mngadi said this may result in flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, potentially causing bridge and road closures, adding that residents may expect disruptions to traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or blocked by fallen trees.

“Communities are strongly advised to avoid crossing swollen rivers. Exercise extreme caution when travelling, or consider postponing travel plans as roads may become impassable due to flooding, water-filled potholes, and potential sinkholes. “In rural areas, residents living along river banks should be prepared to evacuate to higher ground if necessary, as river banks may flood. “The department has activated disaster management teams in all affected municipalities, ensuring that they remain on high alert during this period,” he said.

The warning comes after storms in December and January resulted in the death of 40 people in various parts of the province. Ladysmith was the worst-hit area. The department said in a statement on Saturday that the number of deaths had increased as the department’s teams continue with assessments while the inclement weather persists in various parts of the province. “As our teams continue with assessments, the number of people who have tragically passed away has increased to 40, with five still reported as missing,” he said.