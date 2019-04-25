DURBAN - A delegation of cabinet ministers - led by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe - who would have met with the Xolobeni community in the Eastern Cape today have postponed their visit to the area. This follows heavy rains that led to flooding and caused damage to roads.

The visit would have been part of the government’s ongoing engagement with the community about an integrated and sustainable development approach for the area.

Such a development model would look at, among other things, road and transport infrastructure, agriculture and fisheries, tourism and mining.

The Department of Mineral Re- sources said yesterday it was unfortunate that such a critical government visit had to be postponed due to inadequate road infrastructure. This situation highlighted the importance of the government engaging with the Xolobeni community on the need for development in the area, it said.

It was in this context that the minister of mineral resources had always insisted that it was false to limit the debate on the need for development in Xolobeni only to mining, the department said.

The department added that a decision about whether mining would occur or not had yet to be taken; and if it did, whether it should happen within the context of integrated and sustainable development.

It added that it sincerely apologised for any inconvenience caused by the postponement of the visit.

The Amadiba Crisis Committee earlier this week asked President Cyril Ramaphosa and “democratic institutions” to stop Mantashe from visiting Xolobeni.

Mantashe’s last visit to the area in January ended in chaos after a consultation meeting degenerated into violence. The police had to use stun grenades to restore order.

The community has been at loggerheads with Mantashe’s department over the issuing of a titanium mining licence to Transworld Energy and Minerals, a subsidiary of Australian mining company MRC.

