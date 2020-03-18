Wedding venues feel the pinch as Covid-19 spread
However, Dirksen said this precaution had resulted in much heartache in the wedding industry in particular.
She said over the next eight weeks several weddings had been postponed.
“In most instances, mid-week dates have been chosen so as to ensure that the entire wedding service provider team can remain as is,” said Dirksen.
The resort owner said the situation had a knock-on effect for many other players in the wedding industry, most of whom were self-employed.
“However, we stand firm that we will not partner with fear, panic or hysteria, and plan to provide compassionate yet professional service as always.”
The Ukhozi Conference Centre in Montclair said they had postponed a 50th birthday celebration scheduled for March 28.
Local actress Mishqah Parthiephal of Keeping Up With The Kandasamys fame, took to social media to share that she was postponing her wedding due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 outbreak.
Parthiephal, who described the postponement as “heartbreaking”, is one of several people and event organisers who have either cancelled or postponed events amid the spread of the virus.
Originally from Verulam, Parthiephal said she and fiancé, Tarlan Baker, decided to postpone the destination wedding scheduled for 21 March.
Announcing the postponement on social media, Parthiephal said they had been engaged for a year, and had been planning their Asian wedding for six months.
“March 21 would have marked our new journey together. Two weeks ago we decided travelling to Asia with our families was too high-risk,” she said.
Parthiephal said two of their grandparents suffered from respiratory issues. “Our family’s well-being is more important than anything else. Now that more and more travellers are becoming infected, we believe that we made the right choice to protect our family,” she said.
“I’ve spoken to my fiancé. This situation is still heartbreaking for the two of us and at this point, we don’t wish to comment any further,” she said.
Event organisers have also revealed that they have had several corporates cancel on them.
"It's been a bit tough because we are in the entertainment industry. We rely on the income from these events. But we understand the fear that has gripped many people and we have to comply with the government's restrictions on gatherings. I guess we just need to find a way to come up with more creative ways to keep occupied," an event organiser said.
The Mercury