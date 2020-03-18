Wedding venues feel the pinch as Covid-19 spread

Durban - As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in SA - currently confirmed cases stand at 161, wedding and event venues are starting to feel the pinch as brides move to either postpone or cancel their special days.





Glynnis Dirksen, one of the owners of wedding resort Talloula in Botha’s Hill, said they were mindful of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for public events of more than 100 guests to be cancelled until April 14.

However, Dirksen said this precaution had resulted in much heartache in the wedding industry in particular. She said over the next eight weeks several weddings had been postponed. “In most instances, mid-week dates have been chosen so as to ensure that the entire wedding service provider team can remain as is,” said Dirksen. The resort owner said the situation had a knock-on effect for many other players in the wedding industry, most of whom were self-employed. “However, we stand firm that we will not partner with fear, panic or hysteria, and plan to provide compassionate yet professional service as always.” The Ukhozi Conference Centre in Montclair said they had postponed a 50th birthday celebration scheduled for March 28. Local actress Mishqah Parthiephal of Keeping Up With The Kandasamys fame, took to social media to share that she was postponing her wedding due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Parthiephal, who described the postponement as “heartbreaking”, is one of several people and event organisers who have either cancelled or postponed events amid the spread of the virus.