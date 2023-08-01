Weenen woman killed, boyfriend injured in alleged arson attack on her home

Durban - A woman was killed and her boyfriend was injured in an alleged arson attack on her home in Weenen in north-west KwaZulu-Natal. The family of 29-year-old Nqobile Langa said that Langa was with her partner at her home on Saturday night when the property was set alight.

Langa’s sister Sindiswa Mkhize said they heard neighbours screaming and calling for help. “When we went out we found that the two-bedroomed house which belonged to Nqobile was completely burnt. Her boyfriend was able to break down the door. “My sister passed away even before the ambulance got to us,’’ she said.

She added that the boyfriend was taken to hospital. She said it was suspected that someone known to Langa had carried out the attack on the home. Ward councillor Lucky Mlele said that he had visited the family and it was heartbreaking to see the way in which Langa was killed. “As the ward councillor, I will see where we can assist the family during this hard time.”

He added that he had taken food and blankets to the family during his visit. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident. ‘’Weenen police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and arson following an incident in which a couple was burnt in a fire while sleeping inside a house at Msobotsheni area.