DURBAN - London's Natural History Museum has launched its prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Davos, Switzerland. On display is the work of Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year winner, Skye Meaker, 16, of Durban, who will address delegates alongside renowned conservationist Jane Goodall.

The forum engages top political, business and other leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas - this year it focuses on environmental impact and biodiversity loss.

Clifton School pupil Skye and Goodall have titled their talk “Close Encounters”.

Skye will also speak to the general public under the title “Storytellers: In Search of Belonging”.

Skye’s mother, Enid, said he would also participate in a dinner forum hosted in collaboration with National Geographic.

“Skye is a discussion leader in this forum and will be speaking about his hands-on experience with wild animals and what this has taught him about the importance of conservation,” she said.

Brought to Davos for the first time, the winning images from the 54th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition will be presented as a large-scale projection installation, seen by global decision-makers during a four-day programme focused around the state of the planet, conservation and environmental sustainability.

The images were selected last year by a panel of judges who reviewed more than 45000 entries from 95 countries.

The installation also provides a powerful presence for the subjects of the photographs, including vulnerable ecosystems and species facing extinction.

Skye has wanted to be a nature photographer since receiving his first pocket camera at the age of 7. He won the grand title in October last year for his portrait of a leopard waking up in Botswana.

He will be the youngest participant in the forum’s programme of events, while the oldest is one of his heroes, 92-year-old natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

“To think that my dream of sharing my pictures with the world would not only come true by winning Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, but allow me to be the youngest speaker at the WEF annual meeting, is just truly mind-blowing and I am both honoured and grateful for the opportunity that Wildlife Photographer of the Year has given me,” Skye said.

Clare Matterson, director of engagement at the Natural History Museum, said: “Inspiring and supporting young people is of paramount importance to the museum, and this life-changing opportunity for Skye is a testament to the global impact of Wildlife Photographer of the Year on the nature photographers, naturalists and scientists of the future.”

- THE MERCURY