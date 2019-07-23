Burnt wood lies across a road in Welbedacht, Chatsworth, yesterday after protesting residents blocked roads in the area. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Residents protesting over the lack of service delivery in Welbedacht East, Chatsworth, blocked roads in the area yesterday morning. They blockaded Welbedacht Road with burning tyres, stones, and burning wood, and traffic had to be diverted.

Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd that was singing and chanting on the road.

One of the protesters said that residents were being ignored by their ward councillor. He said that they had arranged meetings to speak to the ward councillor, but he did not attend.

“We are being ignored and taken for granted by the leader we elected to solve our issues. When we call him to the meetings, he never comes. Instead, he sends an apology via SMS telling us that he is busy at City Hall.

“We did not elect him to go and sit at City Hall. We elected him to take up our issues and concerns and send them to the municipality,” said an angry resident.

Another resident, Muzi Mbonambi, said their main issues included not having electricity, clean running water or working toilets.

Mbonambi said that the community had been patient, but it was clear that no on was willing to help them.

The community drafted a memorandum of demands that was handed to Sipho Mthethwa from the mayor’s office.

Mthethwa spoke to the community and said that he would take their memorandum to the relevant departments.

“I’m not here on behalf of the councillor, I’m only here to focus on what you need as a community. We will look into your memorandum and we will try to revert within 21 working days,” said Mthethwa.

Ward councillor Anoop Rampasard said he had been dealing with the issues that had been raised by the community and said he had sent them to the municipality.

“All the issues are now with the municipality. I will be meeting with the community to discuss some of the issues that they have and give them feedback,” said Rampasard.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the protest and said the public order police unit, metro police and Chatsworth SAPS had been at the scene.

The Mercury