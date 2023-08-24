Well-wishers hope Buthelezi can spend 95th birthday at home

Durban - As IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains in hospital, there are hopes that he will spend his 95th birthday at home this weekend. Buthelezi, who has been in hospital since the beginning of the month, will turn 95 on Sunday, making him one of the oldest public representatives in the country.

Speaking to ‘The Mercury’ yesterday, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said they would be happy if the statesman got to spend his birthday at home. “A home provides a certain level of warmth and comfort, which we would love for the president emeritus to enjoy on such an important occasion,” said Hlabisa. He added that they continued to pray for his swift recovery.

In a statement conveying birthday wishes to Buthelezi, Hlabisa said: “Shenge, as you reach yet another milestone in a life well lived, marked by service to your fellow man and dedication to the many causes you believe in, we wish you good health, peace, and much happiness. “On behalf of the IFP, I would like to thank you, Shenge, for your leadership, your guidance, and the example you have set for all of us who wish to serve the people of South Africa. “It is a great privilege for us as leaders of the IFP to be able to draw upon your wisdom,” said Hlabisa.

Meanwhile, ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo also called for prayers for the Buthelezi family, expressing the wish for the statesman to return home soon. In a media briefing at the party offices on Tuesday, Mtolo noted the role that Buthelezi had played and how it was important for him to be at home with his family. “We must pray that Buthelezi celebrates his 95th birthday at home,” said Mtolo.