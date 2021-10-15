Well wishes pour in for uMlazi businessman Max Mqadi after assassination attempt

DURBAN – Max's Lifestyle Village has confirmed that owner Max Mqadi survived an attempt on his life on Thursday and is recuperating in hospital. In a statement issued on Instagram, uMlazi’s popular tourist attraction said Mqadi was shot at close range by unknown gunmen on Thursday night as he was leaving the restaurant.

“It is with a sense of relief that we wish to confirm that the founder and owner of Max's Lifestyle Village, Max Mqadi, survived an attempt on his life last night. “Mercifully, the owner of the world-class restaurant, which was voted as one of the best restaurants in the world in 2016, survived the attack and is recuperating, ” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max's Lifestyle Village (@maxslifestylevillage) Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told The Mercury’s sister publication Daily News that a case of attempted murder was being investigated. Mbele said that Mqadi was approached by two men who fired shots at him. Mqadi was wounded but drove to Florida Road in Morningside where he sought help, and was rushed to Umhlanga Hospital.

A search has been launched for the two men who allegedly shot Mqadi four times. Max's Lifestyle Village thanked the public for the messages of support they had received. “We wish to take this opportunity to relay our heartfelt gratitude to all South Africans and the global community who have expressed messages of support to Mr Mqadi. We also urge all the well-wishers to continue to pray for his speedy recovery,” it said.

Max's Lifestyle Village also confirmed that the establishment, which has put township tourism on the global map, remains open for business. Meanwhile support continues to pour in for Mqadi. In an Instagram post, Royal AM football club owner Shauwn Mkhize called on the public to pray for Mqadi.

“Today I was confronted with some very disturbing news about my dear brother @max_mqadi. Tonight as we say our prayers may I please ask that we include my brother Max and his family during this trying time. May no weapon formed against him prosper. Pull through my brother!!! Your sis love you to the moon and back but Aries are strong people with so much of resilience you once told me this I know you will fight and pull through.” We were almost robbed of a township hero, an inspiration to many of us. Speedy recovery Max Mqadi 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾❤️ — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 15, 2021

It's a risk to be black and successful in this country.... Max Mqadi pic.twitter.com/aDnVD0qFpD — Nkosana (@realsanzaman99) October 15, 2021 Max Mqadi has been shot but survived .Speedy recovery groetMan . You Cant Keep a Good Man Down. pic.twitter.com/oBnYlCRvGA — #KingBebe 💙![CDATA[]]>👑 (@KingMntungwa) October 15, 2021 I hope Max Mqadi pulls through!!



That place is the most unproblematic place to hang out!!



That guy built his place from Zero to this & He treats everyone he comes across with humility.



Would this hit be worth it, if this place could no longer run without him ?



Vuka Darkie pic.twitter.com/PAKuVIrW0X — Save SA ⚠️ DONT VOTE ANC ☄ (@EziinyeZazo) October 15, 2021