Wentworth Hospital nurses protest over lack of protective gear

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has apologised for the temporary disruption of service delivery at Wentworth Hospital on Monday.

A Bluff resident, who had a family member waiting at the hospital’s boom gates for hours, took to social media to enquire what the problem was.

Members of the public who were at the hospital for medical attention wrote on social media that nurses at the hospital had downed tools owing to a reported lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the authorities had addressed all concerns raised by staff over the availability, utilisation and disposal processes concerning PPE, and all staff had gone back to work.

“Despite a global shortage of PPE, the government will always endeavour to ensure that all staff who require it, in line with their work, do receive it at all times,” Maphisa said. He said no patients were turned away.