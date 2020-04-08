Wentworth Hospital nurses protest over lack of protective gear
A Bluff resident, who had a family member waiting at the hospital’s boom gates for hours, took to social media to enquire what the problem was.
Members of the public who were at the hospital for medical attention wrote on social media that nurses at the hospital had downed tools owing to a reported lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the authorities had addressed all concerns raised by staff over the availability, utilisation and disposal processes concerning PPE, and all staff had gone back to work.
“Despite a global shortage of PPE, the government will always endeavour to ensure that all staff who require it, in line with their work, do receive it at all times,” Maphisa said. He said no patients were turned away.
On Saturday, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA said the number of nurses and doctors who were testing positive in the province was in the rise.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the country has enough PPE to protect frontline healthcare workers working on the Covid-19 virus despite complaints.
With regard to NEHAWU: We are saying we have enough stock for a few weeks. With additional stock coming in, we will have enough for another 6-8 weeks. We met other health unions. We will show them our plans on PPE’s. pic.twitter.com/dwXcNPZHyr— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020
"No member of staff will be forced to work in an area where they do not feel adequately protected. We need our staff to be protected and to be safe," Mkhize said.
The Mercury