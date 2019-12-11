Westville family’s car bursts into flames









Durban - A Westville family say they were lucky to escape without injury when their 2013 Ford Ranger burst into flames while they were asleep in the early hours of the morning . On November 25, Muniera Randeree, her husband Mahomed and their two young children were awoken around 4am by a loud banging and a “commotion” outside their home. Randeree said her neighbour almost broke down her door in his attempt to get their attention. “We looked out the window and the van was engulfed in flames,” said Randeree. She said her neighbour had already called the fire department but by the time they arrived, it was too late.

“The vehicle was completely wrecked,” said Randeree.

The burnt shell of the 2013 Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCi Super Cab.





Randeree said it was “a complete act of God” that she requested that the van, which is used for their small electrical business, be moved to the front lawn instead of the garage to accommodate her guests the previous day.

“The garage is directly linked to my house and there’s no doubt that the house would have caught alight if it had been in there,” said Randeree.

“When the fire department drove in, I was already gathering my kids, who are 2 and 4, and whatever I could and jumped into another car saying ‘let’s get out of here’ because I was petrified the vehicle was going to explode,” said Randeree.

She said she sent an email to Ford’s complaints department the next day and received an automated response stating that someone would get back to her within 24 to 48 hours.

“There was no response. Then I asked my sister to contact them on Facebook and only then did they make contact with us,” she said.

Randeree said the van was used in their business.

“We lost everything: our ladders, drills, testers, cables, tools, paperwork, invoices and most of all we lost the tool of our livelihood. Without a reliable vehicle, we don’t have the means to transport our staff, pick up our stock or do site visits to customers,” she said.

Randeree added that if they had not been insured, they would be completely devastated by this loss.

In response to questions from The Mercury, Ford said that they were aware of the incident.

“The safety of our customers is always a priority for us and we are engaged with the customer to minimise the inconvenience caused,” said Ford.

The incident comes after the National Consumer Commission recently announced that it had imposed an administrative fine of R35million on the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa after the commission had investigated complaints in relation to Kuga 1.6l Eco-boosts that were combusting either while driven or parked. It said that a settlement agreement was reached with the affected consumers.

The Mercury