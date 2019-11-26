Westville's 'eye in the sky' crime fighting tactic reaps rewards









Several licence plate recognition cameras have been placed in crime hotspot areas in Westville. BONGANI MBATHA African News Agency (ANA) Durban - In a bid to stamp out crime, Westville Community Policing Forum has installed licence plate recognition cameras that are able to detect suspicious vehicles to alert police and patrollers. The technology is being used in Durban north, and has already contributed to the arrest of several suspects. The state-of-the-art camera equipment is able to read the licence plates of each vehicle in the suburbs and capture the details. Westville Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Asad Patel said that purchasing and installing the cameras was a logical step. Patel said there had been a number of positive alerts, including the arrest of a group of men linked to a spate of armed robberies and carjackings between Durban and Gauteng.

“The cameras are to improve the safety of our community. We are constantly on a drive to improve and protect our area,” he said.

He added that the funds for the cameras and their installation were raised through various CPF initiatives.

Patel said that within a short time there had been several arrests and recoveries of stolen and hijacked vehicles. With the information gathered from the camera system, Asad said, they had been able to help track down crimin als.

“The cameras are a tool to upgrade the resources used in the fight against crime. It’s an expensive exercise, but if used correctly it can be a huge asset, as we have discovered in Westville,” Patel said. The cameras have also been put to good use in Durban North, where several suspects were nabbed through their use.

According to Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, 64 vehicles had been linked to various crimes in Durban North since the installation of the cameras.

“This means a vehicle has been spotted that has been flagged either by Marshall Security, another security company or the SAPS as a vehicle of interest. Of these more than 50% have led to the successful prosecution of suspects,” he said.

“All of this helps in the fight against crime. I would definitely recommend communities to invest in Automatic Number Plate Recognition Technology. It can only aid us in the ongoing war against crime in SA,” he said.

EThekwini Cluster Community Policing Forum chairperson Imtiaz Syed said the cameras were in line with 21st century policing.

Syed said the aim of the community crime fighters was to create a database of suspicious vehicles and to analyse the data.

“There is no doubt that these cameras have their benefits and we have had a few successes that are directly related to them.

“Criminals are also getting smarter, and are not using the same number plates or are disposing them as soon as they have committed a crime,” he said.

Syed called on communities to join their local neighbourhood watches in order to have more people who were able to respond when needed.

The Mercury