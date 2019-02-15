ANA FILE -- Durban 26/01/2019: A woman waits to cross the street in the pelting rain. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - South Africa can expect rain over most parts of the country throughout the weekend, the South African Weather Service said on Wednesday. Weather forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said there were cloudy conditions with 50% chance of rain over the eastern parts of the country.

“Currently we are seeing cloudy conditions over the Eastern regions, including Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, which is where we are expecting a good chance of rain, as well as in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.”

He said that despite these cloudy conditions, residents could expect warm temperatures ranging above 23ºC.

“While temperatures will be slightly warm over 23 degrees, and we expect lots of rainfall in Mpumalanga at about 55 millimetres, because it’s in a short space of time we can expect flooding in some parts.

“We see similar occurrences in KZN because storms are stationary.”

Mofokeng said the rain would begin to drop off on Sunday, which meant there was little chance of rain for much of the country next week.

“On Sunday we will see the rainfall fade off and therefore there is not much chance of rain over much of the country from Monday.”

- African News Agency (ANA)