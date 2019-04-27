THE R50-million reactor that recently arrived at the Durban harbour.

DURBAN - A 242 TON, 31metre-long reactor destined for the Sapref refinery recently arrived at the port of Durban. The R50million reactor, which has been dubbed “Umkhoma” (isiZulu for whale) because of its whale-like shape and for its size, was manufactured in Brescia, Italy, and shipped to Durban.

Sapref said the reactor would enable the refinery to produce better, low-sulphur diesel, thus ensuring the future sustainability of diesel supply to the country. It said Umkhoma, which took over a year to manufacture, was made from vanadium-enriched chrome steel alloy, which is a stronger and more durable material.

Project manager Pensilla Billat said she was excited that the reactor had finally reached Durban after its 25-day voyage from Italy.

“It was classified as a Super Abnormal Load, thereby requiring road route clearance and special permission for its last journey from Durban harbour to the refinery in Prospecton.”

The company said the replacement of the reactor was part of a series of projects to upgrade the refinery to make it more sustainable, competitive and environmentally friendly.

“Its installation will coincide with Sapref’s scheduled 2019 maintenance shutdown,” Billat said.

