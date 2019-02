DURBAN - Mercury reporters Nosipho Nyide, Venal Naidu and Sakhiseni Nxumalo spoke to some students at the Durban University of Technology Steve Biko campus yesterday about their thoughts following the death of fellow student Mlungisi Madonsela.

DUT student Neo Seitlhamo, 21: “Since I’m from Johannesburg I was ready to study, but then the strike began which will make my term shorter. It is heartbreaking that someone’s son has died; someone had to die fighting for our rights.



DUT student Luyanda Khumalo, 19: “I have no words to describe how I feel about the death of our fellow student, my eyes are full of tears because of how he died. And before we can focus back on the struggle with registrations and financial aid we want justice for our slain friend.”



“First, there is a strict policy which says that law enforcement is not allowed to carry firearms within the premises. We wish the one who did this will be caught and put behind bars.”



- THE MERCURY