Durban - KwaZulu-Natal’s unemployment rate increased by 4.3 percentage points from 21.8% in 2018 to 26.1% this year. The provincial unemployment data was released along with the national employment rate of 29% in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter of 2019, by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday.

The survey also indicated that the national unemployment rate had increased by 1.4 percentage points.

The unemployment rate for those aged 25 to 34 was 35.6% - more than double that of the 45 to 54 age category, which stood at 17.2%.

Lerato Gambu, the spokesperson for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), said it was concerned about the increasing rate of unemployment, particularly in relation to graduates.

“We are reiterating our call that entrepreneurship must be taught at our schools at all levels,” he said. He added that the NYDA also called on the private sector to play a role in reducing youth unemployment.

“The government must ensure that there is a reduction of red tape for young people in small and medium-sized enterprises because this is the only way that we can reduce youth unemployment in the country,” Gambu said.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said it was dismayed, but not surprised, that the country’s official unemployment rate had jumped to 29%.

Fedusa president Masale Selematsela said: “Sadly, at the onset of the Women’s Month celebrations, the unemployment rate for females is 31.3% and remains higher than that of males, while youth unemployment is higher irrespective of the level of education.”

Selematsela said collective wisdom was needed to address the issue of job creation.

Stanford Mazhindu, the public relations officer for the United Association of South Africa (Uasa), said the trade union feared that the unemployment rate would get worse before it got better.

He noted that South Africa now had 6.7 million unemployed people between the ages of 15 and 64, and of those, 2.7 million were discouraged job seekers.

“What happened to the promises of last year’s highly publicised Jobs Summit, and what happened to investment summits such as the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town last year?” asked Mazhindu.

He said the numbers confirmed that it could not be business as usual in terms of government policies and political uncertainty.

“Very fast economic growth, not redistribution, is needed,” he said.

Uasa and Fedusa both called for the president to issue a moratorium on retrenchments.

