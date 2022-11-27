What to expect from the Phala Phala panel report

Durban - The independent panel of experts tasked with determining whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal is expected to hand over its report to Parliament on Wednesday.
The panel was formed after the ATM submitted a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.
The move came after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal charge against Ramaphosa and former head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Wally Rhoode, for allegedly kidnapping and torturing five men and a woman to reveal where they had hidden millions in foreign currency stolen from the president’s farm.
The country’s main opposition will be among those eagerly awaiting Ramaphosa’s response on a number of issues raised before and after the theft at the farm.
This is what they want to know:
- Will Parliament hold Ramaphosa accountable for the violation of laws, in terms of what happened at Phala Phala, which implicate him.
- Opposition parties will consult with civil society organisations, non-profit organisations, trade unions and religious bodies to consolidate a common approach and response to holding the executive and the president accountable.
- They want the acting public protector as a matter of urgency, and as required by law, to release the report on the Phala Phala investigations.
- Opposition parties will, depending on the outcome of the panel report, request a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly to discuss all accountability issues including the usage of a secret ballot for motions of no confidence.
The opposition parties include the ATM, DA, EFF, IFP, NFP, UDM and ACDP.