What you need to know about the elections

In a historic election 30 years into democracy, 27.6 million voters will cast their ballots to usher in a new government. Voters will for the first time receive three ballot papers instead of two.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the elections: ◆Voting stations are open from 7am to 9pm. ◆To check on where you are registered to vote visit the IEC voter portal on www.elections.org.za, SMS your ID number to 32810 (All SMSes are charged at R1) or contact the call centre on 0800 11 8000

◆ If you are registered but have lost your ID you need to get a Temporary Identity Certificate (TIC) that will be valid on election day. Take your relevant documents and apply for your TIC at the Department of Home Affairs which will be open until 9pm on Wednesday. ◆Remember to take your identity documents to your voting station, and if you are in any way in doubt about whether you are at the correct voting station or if you have changed voting districts, take a proof of address document with you – just in case. ◆You will receive three ballots, a National Ballot, Regional Ballot and Provincial Ballot

◆For the first time, people who are not associated with political parties may stand as candidates. ◆You cannot apply to vote at a voting station where you are not registered on election day. ◆However, if you applied to the IEC by May 17 and gave notice of intention to vote at a voting station where you are not registered to vote you will be able to:

1. Cast a vote at a voting station where you are NOT registered but within the province, the voter receives all three ballots (National, Regional and Provincial). 2. If the voter intends to cast a vote at a voting station outside of the province where registered, the voter will receive only the National ballot. ◆The results will be announced by the IEC on Sunday June 2.