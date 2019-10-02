Durban - If you're planning a roadtrip through Africa, there are some factors you need to keep in mind. While travelling in Africa can be a wonderful, life-enriching experience - you must be aware of the rules and regulations of travel within Africa, particularly if they are going to be travelling with their own vehicle. So, just as one needs a passport to travel, many countries also require your vehicle to have a similar document. This is known as a Carnet de Passage.
According to AA Travel, a Carnet de Passage is compulsory for travel with your own vehicle to Egypt and Kenya and recommended for travel to countries outside of the Southern African Customs Union (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini).
This document offers a guarantee to the foreign government that the vehicle identified in the Carnet will be removed from the country within a given time limit. If it isn’t removed, all duties and taxes associated with permanently importing that vehicle may be claimed by that government.
Apart from this assurance of the timely removal of the vehicle from the country, a Carnet is an alternative to leaving cash as a security deposit with a foreign country and facilitates entry at most border posts. Importantly, a Carnet eliminates the need for national temporary importation documents.
This document secures the vehicle’s entry into a country and makes the process of getting into the country with your own vehicle a lot easier. The AA is the authorised issuer of the Carnet de Passage in South Africa and we encourage anyone who is travelling to consult us about the requirements before they leave.