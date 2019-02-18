DURBAN: Indigenous gardens in front of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex, which is an events center complex located in the city centre of Durban.ICC Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Durban's multi-award-winning International Convention Centre has clinched international conferences that will bring in more than 20000 delegates. “And for every person attending a conference or exhibition at the Durban ICC, either as an exhibitor, delegate or visitor, there are positive economic spin-offs for local businesses,” said chief executive Lindiwe Rakharebe.

The first gathering is the annual Africa’s Travel Indaba - expected to attract about 10000 delegates. It was set to be held from May 6 to 8, but is being rescheduled, as the national election will be on May 8. The ICC will serve as the nerve centre for elections in KZN. The Indaba is expected to attract 10000 or so delegates.

The Ninth SA Aids Conference will be from June 11 to 14 when about 5000 delegates will arrive in the city.

The 22nd National Association of Child CareWorkers biennial conference for 1500 delegates is set for July 2 to 4.

The annual meeting of the International Society of Electrochemistry is planned for August 5 until 9 and is expected to bring in some 1000 delegates.

About 2000 delegates are due to attend the Africa Bio Convention from August 25 to 28.

Around 500 are due in Durban for the World Conference on Drowning Prevention from October 7 to 10.

Another 3000 or so will attend the November 19 to 22 United Cities and Local Governments Conference and Exhibition.

- THE MERCURY