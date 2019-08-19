Mthembeni Majola

Durban - A slain IFP councillor and taxi owner, Mthembeni Majola, has been described as a “hard worker and a man with a heart of gold” by his party and colleagues in the taxi industry. Police yesterday said they were investigating a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder after Majola, 39, was shot dead on Friday night in Estcourt. He was on his way to help his brother, whose car had broken down.

Gunmen opened fire on Majola’s vehicle travelling on the R103 at Estcourt. Majola, who was driving, sustained multiple wounds and died at the scene. His taxi driver and his nephew survived the shooting.

A fellow IFP councillor, Abbas Warasally, said it was a sad day in the IFP and for the community of Estcourt.

“It’s sad that they have targeted a leader who used awheelchair,” said Warasally.

“He was a man with a golden heart and a very hard worker.”

Majola’s sister, Sinenhlanhla Gxumisa, said her brother’s death had devastated the family.

“We still don’t believe my brother is no more,” said Gxumisa.

She described her brother as someone who loved his family and the community.

Majola had two wives and five children.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the IFP had received the news of Majola’s brutal killing with great shock and sadness.

“Majola was currently serving as an exco councillor in the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality in Estcourt. He had been serving as a councillor from 2011,” said Hlengwa.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: “It is unacceptable that yet another life of a public representative has been snuffed out through the barrel of a gun.”

Captain Nqobile Gwala, KZN police spokesperson, confirmed that charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.

“The motive for the attack is unknown and investigations are ongoing,” she said.

The Mercury