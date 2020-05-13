WHO lists criteria before schools are reopened

Durban - The World Health Organization (WHO) called on decision makers to reflect on a number of key factors when deciding on whether and how to reopen schools. “First, a clear understanding about current Covid-19 transmission and severity of the virus in children is needed. Second, the epidemiology of Covid-19 where the school is geographically located needs to be considered. “Third, the ability to maintain Covid-19 prevention and control measures within the school setting,” WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “When reflecting on the decision to reopen schools, the local government should assess the capacity of the schools to maintain infection, prevention and control measures.” Efforts to pave a way to restart schools in South Africa stalled after school management teams, who were supposed to return to school on Monday, were directed not to report for duty.

On Friday, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said its members would not return to work on Monday because the Department of Basic Education had failed to meet the minimum requirements to ensure safety measures had been put in place.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on April 30 that school management teams should report for duty on May 11, teachers on May 18, with the view that Grades 7 and 12 learners would return to classes on June 1.

Motshekga was expected to provide a detailed plan for schools to reopen tomorrow. She held meetings with stakeholders from the basic education sector on Monday to consider the state of readiness for the reopening.

The department said she had met with the Council of Education Ministers (ministers and MECs), the leadership of teacher unions and the school governing body associations and the South African Principals’ Association.

Motshekga was expected to brief the National Coronavirus Command Council. Cabinet is also scheduled to sit today, when it’s expected that the Recovery Plan of the Education Sector will also be discussed.

The WHO noted more than 4 million cases of Covid-19 across the world have been registered.

“Several countries have started lifting stay at home orders and other restrictions in a phased way. Countries put these stringent measures in place in response to intense transmission.

“Many have used the time to ramp up their ability to test, trace, isolate and care for patients, which is the best way to track the virus, slow the spread and take pressure off the health systems,” Tedros said.

“The good news is that there has been a great deal of success in slowing the virus and ultimately saving lives. However, such strong measures have come at a cost and we recognise the serious socio-economic impact of the lockdowns, which have had a detrimental effect on many people’s lives.”

He said a slow, steady, lifting of lockdowns was key to stimulating economies while keeping a vigilant eye on the virus so control measures could be quickly implemented if an upswing in cases was identified.

National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson said they had told teachers not to report for duty until further notice.

He said they were appealing to parents to stand firm and protect the interest of the teachers and other workers in education.

“All teachers want to go to schools but they care more about the safety of the children as they are likely to come back and infect their families if precautionary measures are not put in place,” said Thompson.

Thirona Moodley, the provincial chief executive of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa said the department was too ambitious about its reopening date, saying KZN alone had 6000 schools.

She said teachers were concerned about their safety.

“Educators, including those who are pregnant, are anxious and uncertain as to what dispensation the department will make for them, if any.

“Our members have a right to a safe working environment and we will not allow that right to be diluted or infringed,” she said.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they had called on the department to issue a circular declaring its unreadiness and stopping school management teams from reporting for duty. “We are now participating in committees established by the department to ensure that everything is in place for schools to open safely,” she said.

The KZN Department of Education said it had halted plans for management teams to return to schools on Monday.

MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they had postponed the return of some staff members to allow for deep cleaning of schools.

“This doesn’t mean in any way that we will not be ready for the return of pupils in June. We have prioritised the safety of teachers and pupils and it’s for this reason that we have decided to postpone their return.”

He said the department had also struggled to get the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) stock timeously. The Education portfolio committee was informed last week it would cost more than R400 million to secure PPE for the next six months and that it only had financial reserves for two months.

