Why British Airways suspended its London-to-Durban flights

Durban - British Airways (BA) yesterday confirmed that it had suspended its direct London-to-Durban flights due to “global travel restrictions” but it is expected that the airline will resume its schedule when the aviation industry rebounds.

BA said in a statement in response to The Mercury’s questions regarding the decision yesterday that “We are sorry that, like other airlines, due to the current coronavirus pandemic and global travel restrictions we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule.

“We will be in touch with any customers whose flights are affected and advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information,” he said.

BA suspended the Durban-London route along with 13 other destinations.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay said that the airline had worked hard to keep flying despite the pandemic affecting its global operations.