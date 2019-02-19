Sentencing proceedings resumed yesterday in the case of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde.

DURBAN - A friend of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde asked the Western Cape High Court yesterday to sentence him with “fairness and empathy”. Testifying in mitigation of sentence David Craig Livingstone told the court he had been friends with Rohde since 2015. “A long sentence would be extremely harmful and destructive for his three girls that he loves dearly,” he said.

Asked by defence counsel Graham van der Spuy if he would like to add anything in mitigation of Rohde’s sentence, he said: “I will just ask the court that Jason be sentenced in the interest of fairness and empathy.”

The sentencing proceedings of Rohde resumed yesterday after the trial adjourned on December 6. Rohde, who was convicted in November last year, spent Christmas in Pollsmoor prison after his bail application pending sentence was denied by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

Asked to comment on Rohde’s character since he had known him as a friend, Livingstone said: “As a friend I found him very kind, I found him very caring, very supportive, very understanding and he always had a very calm demeanour, very calm nature. Whenever I had met him for breakfast, lunch or for dinner, he was always the same and he would treat you the same. And as a friend, (he was) a very loyal friend to me.”

When Van der Spuy asked Livingstone if he had heard Rohde saying bad things about his wife, he replied: “No, I’ve never heard him saying a bad word about anybody, to be honest whenever I was in his company, met him, he’s never said a bad word about anyone. As I said before, he really cares about the needs of others.”

He also told the court that Rohde was very intelligent and a very successful businessman and he had never observed any signs of violence in Rohde in the years he had known him.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk told the court that the picture that the defence witness portrayed was completely different compared to what the court had found in Rohde’s character.

“The court made some very harsh findings on his actions and also pertaining to his character related to the facts before the court.

“You haven’t read the judgment but I’m not going to take you back there. It completely differs from the picture that you project here for us today” said Van Niekerk.

The former Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International chief executive was found guilty of murdering his wife Susan Rohde and obstructing the ends of justice by staging her suicide. Her body was found in a locked bathroom in a room she had at the Spier Wine Estate Hotel in Stellenbosch on July 24, 2016. An electronic cord was wrapped around her neck, and tied to a hook on the back of the bathroom door.

- THE MERCURY