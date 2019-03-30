SUN International’s Wild Coast Sun has received a Net Zero Waste rating.

DURBAN - Sun International’s Wild Coast Sun has received a Net Zero Waste rating by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) - the first in the ­country. This certification is a giant leap forward for the group on its sustainability journey. The group has set an ambitious target to achieve zero waste to landfill by 2020.

The Wild Coast Sun achieved the rating after submitting regular audits on its operational waste and material management plan to the council, undergoing a rigorous, year-long verification process that proved that, due to the resort’s recycling efforts, zero waste is sent to landfill.

The GBCSA works in collaboration with its membership community, sponsors and an extended network of professionals to inspire a built environment in which people and planet thrive. It advocates solutions and tools that enable the design, construction and operation of all buildings in an environmentally responsible way.

At Wild Coast Sun, environmental manager Sonja Stroud, together with Recycle 4 Africa (R4A), the property’s local waste management agency, have worked to ensure the establishment operated in an environmentally friendly and responsible manner.

According to Stroud, R4A formed an integral part of this process and helped pioneer the zero waste process for resort.

“R4A is responsible for separating and recovering all waste items on the property and ensures that items such as glass, paper, plastic, and cans are bailed and sent to the various recycling outlets,” says Stroud. “Our waste that cannot be recycled is converted into eco-aggregate which, in turn, is used to produce Eco blocks used for paving and construction purposes. Herein lies the key of achieving zero waste - the production of eco blocks or waste-to-blocks, as we refer to it.”

In addition to these already highly commendable achievements, efforts by Wild Coast Sun also see to the sustainability of two local projects; Gavo Enterprises, which collects and separates food waste, cartridges, paper, batteries and so forth, and Vuka Uzenzele Trading, which produces compost from food waste and garden cuttings and plants, and manages the new organic vegetable gardens on the property.

