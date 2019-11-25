



The silvery fish also made a showing late last month where just over 100 crates were filled.





Experts believe the cooler weather patterns could be the reason for the fish making their way to our shores later than usual.





The spokesperson for the South African Association for Marine Biological Research, Ann Kunz, said while it was very unusual for sardines to come close enough inshore to be netted so late in the season, shoals can be found off the Durban coast for a large percentage of the year.