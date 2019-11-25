Kunz said research done by the late Dr Alan Connell, who regularly collected plankton samples off Park Rynie throughout the year, showed that the highest concentration of sardine eggs that he found was normally during the month of October.
"Sardines prefer cooler waters of around 18°C, which off the KwaZulu-Natal coast is generally found in deeper waters further offshore,” she said.
Kunz said this was where sardines spent most of their time and they also spawned at these depths, with their eggs floating to the surface and being carried southwards by the current.
“While it is impossible to know exactly what caused the sardines to come to shallow water, it was, in all likelihood, water-temperature related.”
"It is pretty late in the year to have them here nevertheless it is a welcome sight to have them here. Everyone is cashing in and having some fun,"said Jayce Govender of the Advanced Sport Fishing Network.