Cows drinks the contaminated water along the KwaXimba while community is not informed about the dangers of that water. The Drizit is working to stop contain oil spill in the Msunduzi River. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Willowton Group has been cleared of negligence in connection with a massive vegetable oil and caustic acid spill into the Msunduzi River in August. Hundreds of thousands of litres of vegetable oil and caustic acid flowed into the river after an accident at the group’s edible oil factory in Pietermaritzburg. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Environmental Affairs said it had received the results of tests and an investigation report into the cause of a collapsed tank, which led to the disaster. The spill, which originated in the Baynespruit stream, was believed to be the largest in three decades and affected more than 80km of the river. It caused the death of tons of fish, other aquatic life and plants in the river.

Department spokesperson Nathi Olifant said a specialist engineering report had not found negligence on Willowton’s part.

“Tests were done on parts of the structure of the tank, which revealed that poor welding probably led to the failure of one portion of the tank, which then due to pressure caused the sheets to part,” said Olifant.

Olifant said based on the findings of the report there was no basis to open a criminal case.

He said the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) remained the lead department in terms of water quality and that the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries had not provided them with information regarding fish life.

“However, please note that an amended rehabilitation plan for the on-going and long-term remediation of river health has been submitted and is under review, primarily by the DWS,” said Olifant.

Olifant said the Department of Environmental Affairs would also review the report.

He said the report would not be closed until DWS was satisfied with the amended plan.

Willowton Group said the findings of the investigation by independent specialists were submitted to the authorities.

The company added that part of the independent specialist’s investigation was the assessment of existing measures, which were already in place.

“The assessment of the recovery of the river system is an ongoing process by river health specialist Dr Mark Graham and the team at Ground Truth,” said the group.

Willowton said as part of their existing and ongoing corporate social investment within the communities affected by the spill they had actively engaged in sustainable long-term projects.

In addition, the company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Duzi Umngeni Conservation Trust (Duct) to establish the Baynespruit Conservancy.

“The conservancy will be guided by the Baynespruit Conservancy steering committee, who will meet on a regular basis.

“It is comprised of representatives of catchment-based community conservation groups, local civil society organisations, and local industry, including the Willowton Group,” said the group.

The group said the conservancy would develop project proposals and raise funds towards creating a healthy Baynespruit stream.

Willowton added that they would be funding an action catchment management plan.

“An immediate and guiding action of the Baynespruit Conservancy will be the commissioning of an action catchment management plan to guide and prioritise the short, medium- and longer-term activities of the conservancy,” said the group.

In an update on the spill posted on social media last week, Duct said that rotting organic material made up of dead fish and plant material combined with hyacinth had caused the river channel in many areas through the Lower Mpushini Valley Conservancy to be blocked.

“Duct made a valiant attempt to start to clear it but it was only after the heavy rains and subsequent flooding that this mass of invasive aquatic weed was washed downstream towards Inanda, partially blocking the outlets at Campbell’s Bridge on its way,” said the trust.

Duct said the river life was slowly making a recovery.

“Invertebrate life and amphibians and fish are starting to repopulate the river in our section.

“Monitor lizards, bird life and wildlife is back along the banks,” said Duct.

The body added that the difference in water quality between the tributary streams and the Duzi was marked.

“The Mpushini and other tributary streams run crystal clear against the turbid Duzi,” said Duct.

