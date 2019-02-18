INTERNATIONAL - A brotherly bond between two lions saw London photographer David Lloyd walk away with the 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Lumix people’s choice award. The heart-warming image, Bond of Brothers, depicts a special moment between two male lions rubbing faces. It garnered 16000 fan votes.

Lloyd’s image was chosen from a shortlist of 25, selected by the Natural History Museum from more than 45000 photographs submitted for the 2018 competition. The picture will be showcased in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the London museum until June 30.

Lloyd said he was honoured to have captured the moment.

“I’m so pleased that this image did well because it illustrates the emotion and feeling of animals and emphasises that this is not limited to humans.”

Mike Owen, the professional imaging marketing manager from Panasonic UK which partnered with Lumix, said it was a great honour to be involved in the award.

“So much of wildlife photography is being in the right place at the right time, but capturing that split second is often a result of planning, patience and understanding the subject.”

The competition is being judged by experts. The winners will be revealed in October.

