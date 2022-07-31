Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Witness describes what happened in Mariannhill tuckshop shooting in which 7 men were killed

The owner of the tuckshop, Duncan Mzobe and his three nephews, Sbusiso Mzobe, Siyabonga Khenisa and Sanele Khenisa were all killed

MEC for Community Safety and Community Liaison Peggy Nkonyeni visited the families of those who were killed in the shooting on Saturday in Mariannhill. Picture: Supplied.

Published 29m ago

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Community Safety and Liaison Peggy Nkonyeni on Sunday visited the families of seven men who were killed in a shooting at a tuckshop and liquor outlet, Siqhopholozi Tuckshop on Saturday in Savanna Park, Mariannhill.

According the police, it is alleged that at 7.30pm a group of men opened fire at people who were at a tuckshop in Marianhill killing six men, aged between 30 and 65 years old. The seventh victim died in hospital.

“Initial investigations revealed that the deceased were the tuckshop owner and his nephews, while the other was waiting at the tuckshop to see a traditional healer, it is suspected he might have been the actual target of the hit,” said SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

The victim who later died was one of the nephews of the shop owner.

Nkonyeni said a team of detectives have been deployed to investigate the shooting.

“We will be working with the KZN Liquor Authority to establish how this establishment was operating as it is not clear from its name, because the police found that there was liquor on the premises.”

The Mzobe family lost four family members, Duncan Mzobe who was the owner of the shop, and his nephews, Sbusiso Mzobe, Siyabonga Khenisa and Sanele Khenisa.

Duncan’s son, Sbusiso who was there at the time of the incident said three men walked towards the shop, took out firearms and started shooting.

“As soon as I saw them reaching out for the firearms I ducked and crawled away, I didn’t see them clearly and they were wearing caps.”

He confirmed that their family tuckshop sold alcohol and they didn’t have a liquor licence.

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority said it has discovered that the premises is unlicensed and is currently trading in liquor illegally.

