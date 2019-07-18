Picture: Pixabay

Durban - The defence acting for Shalan Sew­shanker, who is accused of culpable homicide in connection with the deaths of three people in a crash in 2011, has questioned why one of the State’s witnesses only provided his statement seven years after the accident. Sewshanker was on trial in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he is facing charges of driving under the influence, three counts of culpable homicide and negligent driving for disregarding a red traffic light and driving at an excessive speed.

The State alleges that Sewshanker was driving his white BMW in 2011, when he allegedly ignored a red traffic light and hit a blue VW Polo, at the R102 and Ottawa intersection in Verulam, killing Marlon Pillay, 32, Eureka Govender, 30, and Duveshnee Naicker, 24.

During the defence’s cross-examination of witness Rajesh Bridgelal, Advocate Shane Matthews, acting for Sewshanker, asked why he had not gone to the police station the next day to give his statement.

Bridgelal’s statement was taken in March last year.

“I was waiting for the police to call me,” responded Bridgelal.

Matthews also questioned why evidence that Bridgelal had testified about, regarding the speed of Sewshanker’s car, was not in his statement

The defence argued that the information was key to the case and that Bridgelal had signed an incomplete statement.

“I explained the entire story to the police officer who was making the statement. I did mention the sound of the engine and he didn’t write that,” said Bridgelal.

Warrant Officer Praveen Sukdeo, of the SAPS, who was off duty on the day of the accident, testified that when he arrived at the scene he was speaking to the metro police when he heard the crowd shout “he is running away”.

He said he ran in the direction of the shouting and was informed by Bridgelal that the man they were holding was the driver of the BMW - who allegedly ignored a red traffic light - and was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

“His eyes were bloodshot and, when he spoke to me, I could get the smell of alcohol,” said Sukdeo.

The defence said Sukdeo was “making up” his testimony because his observation was omitted from his statement.

“That is not true, I must have forgotten to include it. It was human error,” said Sukdeo.

The trial continues.

The Mercury