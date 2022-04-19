‘Witnesses’ to Premier Sihle Zikalala’s 'water tanker' debacle at his home, tell a different story

DURBAN - Several members of the La Mercy Civic and Ratepayers Association (LMRCA), have rubbished Premier Sihle Zikalala’s explanation regarding a water tanker that went to his home, as inaccurate. In a statement on Monday, Ravi Ramsundar, chairperson of the LMRCA, said that on April 15, 2022 at about 7:15pm, while residents were queuing for borehole water at a mosque about five metres away from the premier’s home, situated in a cul-de-sac, a water tanker arrived.

Ramsundar said the incident was witnessed by several members of the LMRCA who were on site as well as several residents, security at the mosque and those queuing for water. This had been the first time a water tanker had come to the area since the recent floods, he added. “In full view of all those present, the water tanker proceeded to the home of the premier after which the driver offloaded the entire tanker for the exclusive use of the premier’s home only.

“When queried, the driver advised that the water tanker was destined for Tongaat but that it was rerouted to the premier’s home,” said Ramsundar. Ramsundar said the association's vice chairperson, Tashya Giyapersad, immediately contacted the premier via WhatsApp regarding the matter. According to Giyapersad, he indicated residents were entitled to and had been offered water as well.

“This is factually incorrect as LMRCA and several informal dwellers who were [present] at the community hall proceeded to the truck for water, and [were] advised that the water was for Sihle only,” said Ramsundar. Ramsundar said the LMRCA as a duly elected, recognised and constituted body within La Mercy has an obligation to its residents, and “will not stand by idly and watch an injustice be perpetrated”. In a statement on Monday, Zikalala dismissed the allegations his family home in the north of Durban received preferential treatment from a tanker that was meant to supply water to the disaster-stricken community as false.

His office said the video shared on social media of the incident was calculated and digitally-manipulated footage.

The statement further said Zikalala has been on the ground assisting communities since the disaster struck and he too had no water at his home for five days. Reacting to the video during a media briefing yesterday, Zikalala said he had been approached by members of the community for his assistance after struggling due to a shortage of water. “I together with the community have gone for days without water. I then requested assistance after members of the community pleaded for my assistance knowing I lived in the area.

“Actually, all the other days my wife and kids had been fetching water in buckets. To me this is not new as I grew up fetching water and I still do today when situations demand. We did eventually receive a response and the tanker came to the area. “The video fails to mention that the tanker actually provided water to the local residents and supplied many of them with the much-needed water before also filling at my home,” he said. Zikalala said the way the video was now being presented implied only his family receiced the water and it was propaganda, uncalled-for, mischievous and malicious.

“It is disingenuous, and certainly something that must be viewed with the contempt that it deserves. It is intended to distract and continue the campaign of creating a trust deficit between us as leaders and the people. The intended purpose is to peddle falsehoods,” he said.